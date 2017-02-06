Melanie Griffin and Don Johnson Have Discovered the Cure to Aging?

Former lovers Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson were seen together after a long time at a German clinic with ties to a controversial doctor specializing in “fountain of youth” cures! Are they trying to keep their youth as long as possible?

The former couple made a very secretive visit to ACQUA Klinik in Leipzig.

Furthermore, Don’s wife was nowhere in sight.

At the clinic they met Dr. Augustinus Bader, a professor of stem cell technology who’s reportedly developed a “miracle” cure for aging.

Furthermore, the mystery visit started speculations that the former couple may have rekindled their love once again.

On the night of January 19 the parents of Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson flew into Leipzig without Don’s wife, Kelley Phleger!

“Don and Melanie arrived at midnight, then checked into the Steigenberger Grandhotel in the city center,” stated an eyewitness.

“They didn’t leave their suites until late in the afternoon.”

Around 4 PM they headed for the clinic specializing in nose, year and throat procedures as well as in plastic and cosmetic surgery.

Don was admitted by Dr. Bader, and spent an hour as his “private guest” with Melanie.

According to sources, Don and Melanie are willing to try the doctor’s new stem technology – everything for preserving their youth.

It is believed that the two stars are looking for the fountain of youth that Dr. Bader promises. The miraculous treatment is currently unavailable in the United States.

Although it was originally developed to heal burn wounds in a matter of just days, the hydrogel, because of its skin regenerating properties will help a lot with aging as well.

“An ointment instead of a scalpel to turn back the hands of time sounds tempting, especially for Melanie, who’s been a victim of botched cosmetic procedures for years,” stated an insider.

Don and Melanie left the city in a taxi at noon the next day.