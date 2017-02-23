Melania Trump Will Host Big Event On Oscar Night To Distract Donald Trump And His Thin Skin

Melania Trump is aware that her husband, Donald Trump, has thin skin, which is why she will be holding a ball at the same time as the Oscars.

On Sunday night, First Lady Melania Trump will leave her comfortable $100 million penthouse at the Trump Tower in New York to host her very first official event at the White House.

Mr. and Mrs. Trump will be welcoming Democratic and Republican governors for a black tie dinner.

Rumors are swirling around claiming that Trump, who loves to mix business with pleasure, has invited a few nonpoliticians.

His billionaire friends and big donors will be at the lavish gathering.

Melania has scheduled the White House Governors Ball between the hours of 5:30 PM – 9:00 PM – during those three hours and a half, Hollywood’s finest will be attending at 89th Academy Awards.

FLOTUS knows that the ceremony will be politically charged and every star awarded a statuette will use their acceptance speech to bash Trump.

POTUS will be called out for his Mulsim ban, his mass deportation, and his decision to revoke Barack Obama’s transgender directive.

According to sources, Melania, Ivanka, and members of his administration will do their best to keep Trump busy, so he does not go on a rant against the Oscars on Twitter.

Donald Trump’s entourage is afraid that the 2017 Oscars will be a repeat of the Golden Globes where actress Meryl Streep got on stage and criticized POTUS for mocking a disabled reporter during the 2016 race.

Trump ran to Twitter and called Streep underrated – a move that was seen by many as beneath the presidency.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked, will Melania watch the Oscars?

He pivoted: “Mrs. Trump looks forward to putting on a phenomenal event. And the first lady’s put a lot of time into this event that’s going to occur, welcoming our nation’s governors to the capital and I have a feeling that that’s where the president and the first lady are going to be focused on, on Sunday night.”

Spicer went on to say that this is a free country and people are allowed to criticize the president.