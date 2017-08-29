Melania Trump Takes A Page From Michelle Obama With Pink J.Crew Outfit As She Returns To White House With The Donald And Barron

All bright pink! Melania Trump is borrowing another page from Michelle Obama.

Accompanied by Barron and President Donald Trump, the first lady arrived at the White House after spending the weekend at Camp David in Maryland in an almost fuchsia outfit.

The former model wore a simple $75 white-and-pink gingham dress shirt that was designed by J.Crew.

She opted for berry pink pants also from the same company.

Melania completed the bright look with a pair of flat shoes the same color as her pants and her signature sunglasses

Many were surprised to see Melania wearing such affordable clothing.

The mother of one is mainly famous for haute couture and high-end designer brands such as Gucci, Tom Ford, and Marc Jacobs.

With the events that took place in Houston, Texas, there is a possibility that Melania wanted to appear more in touch with the many Americans hit by Hurricane Harvey.

Mrs. Obama more or less became a spokesperson for J.Crew during the eight years her husband was in the White House.

The Obama couple and both of their daughters – Sasha and Malia – often wore clothes from the company.

The last time Mrs. Obama inspired Melania was during the Republican National Convention in 2016.

Melania lifted an entire passage from a speech the former lawyer delivered at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver.

Melania stated: “From a young age, my parents impressed on me the values that you work hard for what you want in life, that your word is your bond and you do what you say and keep your promise, that you treat people with respect.They taught and showed me morals in their daily life. That is the lesson that I continue to pass along to our son. And we need to pass those lessons on to many generations to follow because we want our children in this nation to know that the only limit to your achievements is the strength of your dreams and your willingness to work for them.”

Here are Michelle’s remarks: “… Barack and I were raised with so many of the same values: that you work hard for what you want in life; that your word is your bond, and you do what you say you’re going to do; that you treat people with dignity and respect, even if you don’t know them, and even if you don’t agree with them.”

