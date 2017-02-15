Melania Trump Stuns In White Suit Meeting Bibi Netanyahu And Wife Sara

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are together in Washington for the first time since the president took office on January 20. Mr. and Mrs. Trump were present in the nation’s capital on Wednesday to welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, to the White House. Melania, who has been holed up at the Trump Tower with her ten-year-old son Barron, had a headline-making appearance outside the South Portico of the White House.

The former model wore a stylish white peplum skirt suit and nude pumps. Mrs. Trump showed off her new hair color and multi-million dollars 25-carat diamond wedding ring.

The foursome smiled and was heard making small talks as they posed for photographers. A little incident occurred as Melanie was escorting Sarah into the White House. Due to Mrs trump’s height, plus the heels, instead of her hand landing on Sarah’s back, it ended up on her derriere.

The first couple hosted the Netanyahus during a brief gathering inside the Oval Office where Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, were present. The two leaders held a press conference as their spouses, Ivanka, and Kushner watched on. Trump more or less flip-flopped on his endorsement of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The 45th U.S. president said: “I’m looking at two-state and one-state and I like the one that both parties like. I’m very happy with the one that both parties like.”

He added: “I can live with either one. I thought for a while it looked like the two-state, looked like it may be the easier of the two, but honestly if Bibi and if the Palestinians if Israel and the Palestinians are happy, I’m happy with the one they like the best.”

According to reporters, there were no interactions between Melania and Ivanka.