Melania Trump Stuns In Pink Dress At Red Cross Gala As The Donald Fumes Over Ban

Donald Trump and Melania Trump made a bold appearance at the annual gala of the American Red Cross at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida in the midst of nationwide protests over his travel ban. While First Lady Melania appeared happy and radiant, President Trump looked furious – and his anger will only grow with the numerous lawsuits being filed against his administration. Melania looked stunning in a pink floor-length gown, which revealed a bit of cleavage.

The former model wore the same shade of lipstick as her dress and completed the look with a pair of emerald earrings and her long honey hair cascading on her shoulders. Pictures showed POTUS was visibly frustrated by all the chaos that his administration is facing at the moment.

The Donald spent $50,000 to be at the gala, which will benefit the thousands of refugees who are stranded in various airports across the land. During his two weeks as the commander-in-chief, he took the decision to sign several executive orders, and one of them has been given the unofficial title of Muslim ban.

The order temporarily blocks refugees and other travelers from seven Muslim countries from entering America. Friday night, a lawsuit backed by Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos was brought to Judge James Robart, of the Federal District Court in Seattle, and he decided to halt the ban.

The judge also ordered all airports to immediately allow refugees from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen with appropriate visas to enter the United States. In a statement, the White House said the order was outrageous and vowed to take action to have it repealed.

An outraged Trump rushed to Twitter to blast Judge Robart, who was nominated to the court by President George W. Bush in 2003. He tweeted: “The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!” While at the Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump told reporters: “We’ll win. For the safety of the country, we’ll win.”

Late this evening, the Justice Department filed a notice at the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit hoping to block Judge Robart’s order. More than 3,000 people are protesting Trump’s Muslim ban outside of Mar-a-Lago.