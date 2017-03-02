Melania Trump Reads To Children On World Book Day, Where Is Barron Trump?

Melania Trump was reading to young children earlier today, and many are wondering, where is Barron Trump? Why did he not accompany his mother?

Advertisement

Earlier today, the First Lady of the United States was pictured looking overdressed as she visited New York Presbyterian Hospital in honor of World Book Day.

The seriously glammed-out businesswoman wore a royal blue sweater, black pants, and matching high heels as she was spotted hastily leaving her golden penthouse at the Trump Tower just before 11 AM.

Mrs. Trump also sported her signature oversized sunglasses, and for some strange reason, she opted to brave the freezing New York weather just to drape her long coat over her shoulders a la Kim Kardashian.

The 46-year-old mom of one spent two hours with the children at the hospital where she read a few passages from Dr. Seuss’ “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” to the children at the hospital.

Before diving into the pages of the book, Mrs. Trump told the children in the room to dream big.

Melania revealed: “I came to encourage you to read, I want you to think about what you want to achieve in life.”

She later took to Twitter via the official FLOTUS account where she shared the picture above with the following caption: “I am a passionate believer in integrating and interpreting nature’s elements into our daily lives to create a warm, nurturing and positive environment.”

She added: “I believe that these same natural benefits can be instrumental to enhancing the health and well-being of all children.

It is important to me that children can recognize, identify and express their feelings in order to promote their mental wellness and healing process.”

Children all accross America are taking part in various activities in celebration of World Book Day by visiting libraries and having pajama parties in a classroom where they bring and share their favorite book with their classmates.

Advertisement

It would have been the perfect occasion for ten-year-old Barron to make a public appearance and share his favorite stories and author.