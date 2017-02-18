Melania Trump Reads ‘Lord’s Prayer,’ Debuts New Hair At Florida Rally

Being “miserable” has never looked so great on a person. Some members of the press keep saying that First Lady Melania Trump is miserable in her new life. According to those people, she is having a hard time adjusting to her new reality. Well, things did not look like that on Saturday when Melania accompanied the 45th U.S. president to a campaign rally in Florida. The 46-year-old former model looked radiant as she debuted a lighter and blonder hair.

Advertisement

The Slovene American put on a great show for the 9,000 people in the audience and those watching at home. Melania offered the world the best version of herself earlier today at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Florida.

Although she is not known to be a very religious person, the first thing she did when she arrived on the podium is ask the joyous crowd a moment to read the Lord’s Prayer. It is evident the Trump family knows that without the religious right it would not have been possible to win the White House.

After the prayer, FLOTUS went on to share with the attendees what it means for her to serve this great land. She shared: “It is my honor and great pleasure to stand here before you as the First Lady of the United States.”

Melania described a vision of a united country where people can enjoy real prosperity as the goal of the new administration. She seemed more focused in her speech than her spouse who once more played loose with the facts.

Advertisement

Donald Trump blasted the media, talked about a terrorist attack that they did not happen, and said former President Barack Obama left him a “mess.” By that, he probably meant an unemployment rate at 4.8 percent and the stock markets growing at over 100 percent under the 44th U.S. president.