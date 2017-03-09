Melania Trump Pushes Equality On IWD Amid Reports Of Lack Of Chemistry Reports With The Donald

Melania Trump made a surprise appearance at the White House on Wednesday in honor of International Women’s Day as so-called experts and insiders say her marriage to Donald Trump is falling apart.

Advertisement

The First lady wearing a stunning sleeveless black dress by her favorite designer, Ralph Lauren, hosted a luncheon for a large group of women at the State Dining Room.

The event was attended by first daughter Ivanka Trump who failed to steal the spotlight in a plum dress which featured a giant bow.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, Kellyanne Conway, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos were also in attendance of the International Women’s luncheon.

Mrs. Trump gave a brief speech where she spoke about her roots and explained why women are essential to the success of this country.

The former model stated: “As an immigrant myself, having grown up in a communist society, I know all too well the value and importance of freedom and equal opportunity. Ideas which this great nation was founded and has continued to strive towards throughout its history.”

President Donald Trump crashed the event and delivered a few words of encouragement to the ladies in the room.

As the Republican women were enjoying tea and biscuits, outside the White House, people against Mr. Trump’s policies took part in the “Day Without Women” strike alongside Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

So-called body language experts, who watched the interaction between Mr. and Mrs. Trump, say like Charles and Diana, they are not in love.

A person claimed: “We’ve seen no signs of any easy-going PDAs from the Trumps so far and even the more deliberate rituals like hand-holding and touching that we saw in the early days appear to be getting rarer as Donald storms into Alpha mode using the kind of stand-alone poses and signals of a business tycoon keen to prove who is boss.”

Advertisement

It is believed that Melania and Donald are often awkward and distant with each other because she is uncomfortable around him.