Melania Trump Prays And Slams Critics Wearing $600 Louboutins

First Lady Melania Trump prayed to a crowd of 9,000 Jesus loving people wearing a pair of designer shoes valued at $600 and is being bashed for it. Mrs. Trump rarely makes public appearances, so whenever she steps out either for official duties as the first lady or to run errands with Barron, her words, demeanor, and of course, her attire are scrutinized by the media. On Saturday, the former model opened her husband’s headline-making rally at an airport in the city of Melbourne in Florida.

Mrs. Trump surprised everyone including her spouse by reading the Lord’s Prayer from a piece of paper. She also delivered a blistering speech where she called out some of her critics and naysayers.

The businesswoman said: “A nation committed to a greater civility and unity between people from all sides of the political divide. I will always stay true to myself and be truthful to you, no matter what the opposition is saying about me.” It was not only FLOTUS’ recitation of the well-known Christian prayer that had tongues wagging, but her choice of wardrobe also spilled ink. While telling the world that she was one of them, Mrs. Trump, who should be noted is a former model, wore a bright red dress retailed at $2,200.

According to fashion experts, the fit and flare capped sleeve dress was designed by Alexander McQueen – the British fashion designer and couturier was the one behind Kate Middleton’s iconic wedding gown. Barron’s mother completed the look with a pair of red Louboutin pumps that cost $600.

Since becoming the first lady, Melania has made three appearances in Florida, and for two of them, she opted to wear red dresses from great famous European designers.