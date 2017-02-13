Melania Trump Praises Emily Ratajkowski For Defending Her Against Smear

Melania Trump is applauding Emily Ratajkowski for stepping out to defend women and outing a New York Times reporter who called her a “hooker.” Mrs. Trump does not tweet often, so whenever she does, the world notices, and it tends to make headlines. Earlier today, the First Lady of the United States used her @POTUS handler to thank actress, model and Bernie Sanders supporter Emily Ratajkowski. Melania tweeted: “Applause to all women around the world who speak up, stand up and support other women! @emrata

#PowerOfEveryWoman

#PowerOfTheFirstLady”

Yes, the same Ratajkowski, who posed with Kim Kardashian wearing nothing but pants while giving the world their middle fingers. The former model shared the tweet because the Hollywood star was defending her.

Melania must have been particularly moved by the gesture because almost 99% of celebrities have come out to blast President Donald Trump in one form or another. In a series of tweets, Ratajkowski revealed that she recently encountered a journalist, who works for the New York Times, who stated that Melania Trump was a hooker.

The Melania hooker drama is currently being played in court after the first lady sued the writer and publication that published the unfounded rumor.

The British media outlet has paid a substantial amount to Mrs. Trump, retracted the story, and apologized. In an unprecedented move, the First Lady of the United States has filed a $150 million libel suit against the website claiming that the story caused her to lose business and tarnished her brand.

Ratajkowski, who hit fame after appearing in Robin Thicke, T.I., and Pharrell Williams’s 2013 video, “Blurred Lines,” said that the unnamed reporter was wrong to slut-shame Melania. According to Miss Ratajkowski: “Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me “Melania is a hooker.” Whatever your politics it’s crucial to call this out for.”

The 25-year-old Vogue cover girl added: “what it is: slut shaming. I don’t care about her nudes or se*ual history and no one should.” This evening, the Times, embarrassed by the tweet, issued a statement saying that actions will be taken against the reporter.

President Trump loathes the NYT so expect him to retaliate in a matter of hours.