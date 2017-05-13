Melania Trump Picks Barron’s School – St. Andrew’s Episcopal – Ahead Of June White House Move

Melania Trump has picked a school for Barron Trump, and it comes with a $40,000 price tag.

Advertisement

According to several sources, the Trump family has decided that young Barron will be attending St. Andrew’s Episcopal School starting in the fall.

Barron and his mother, Melania, have announced that they will move from the Trump Tower to the nation’s capital in June.

There was a lot of talks that the former model was not in a rush to join President Donald Trump in DC because there was a lot of friction between the pair.

The preteen will be chauffeured from the White House to his new school located at Postoak Road, Potomac, Maryland – it will be a 15-mile drive, (30 minutes depending on the traffic), for the Secret Service on a daily basis.

Donald and Melania will be signing a $38,000 check for the 2017/2018 school year. The youngest Trump, 11, should be starting sixth grade – there are rumors he might be in a higher grade because his mother often describes him as above average.

Melania has revealed that he is fluent in many languages and has a lot of ease in mathematics and science.

In a past interview, Melania gushed about her only child and called him a “delicious little boy. He’s very special, he talks nonstop.”

She added: “He talks three languages. He speaks my language — Slovenian — English and French.”

The tuition will increase each year and if he stays at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School for the next six years, it will cost the Trump family a whopping $300,000.

According to its website, St. Andrew, which was founded in 1978, respects diversity, and requires its students to take part in “service learning activities” such as feeding the homeless.

The site reads: “We value and respect all differences, including but not limited to age, ability, ethnicity, family structure, gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status.”

The school’s philosophy goes as follows: “St. Andrew’s programs are designed to serve students of varied interests and abilities capable of achievement in a challenging academic environment. To create such an environment, St. Andrew’s supports a dedicated faculty and administration who respect and appreciate students.”

Advertisement

One hundred percent of its graduates go on to attend college. Some say Barron will not attend the same school, Sidwell Friends, as the Obama girls because it is too liberal.