Melania Trump Nudges Donald To Put Hand Over Heart During National Anthem! The Internet Loves It!

Today, Donald Trump and Melania Trump welcomed about 21,000 guests for the 139th Easter Egg Roll at the White House.

Despite the grand event, perhaps the most memorable moment was when the First Lady nudged Trump while he was addressing the crowd from the Truman balcony, to put his hand over his heart for the national anthem.

What made the moment even more shameful for the President was the fact that the couple’s son, Barron did not need any reminding to put his palm over his heart.

Of course, the hilarious incident took over the internet and started various social media discussions.

But of course, Donald Trump remained unfazed by his mistake in conduit and moved forward to the day’s activities.

“We’re going to come out and join you, enjoy your company for a roll—a great Easter Egg Roll. I don’t know if we’re going to be successful, but I know a lot of people, they’re going to be successful,” Trump said. “I’ve seen those kids, and they’re highly, highly competitive.”

In addition, he also promised to sign some cards for the troops.

After Trump’s introduction ended, it was the First Lady’s turn to address the crowd and she did a great job being concise and likable in her ways.

She thanked the military band and the volunteers for their help as well as the guests for helping them “renew” the Easter tradition.

Melania ended her speech by wishing everyone present a beautiful Easter holiday in the name of her husband and son as well.

Later on, she also read from the children’s book Party Animals.

“I like it because it shows that we are all different,” Melania said, “but we are all alike,” she explained, adding, therefore, some social and political wisdom with the kids.

Advertisement

Was Trump’s mistake such a big deal?