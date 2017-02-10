FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Politics

Melania Trump May Cover Vogue Magazine, Anna Wintour Gets Slammed For Idea

Mel Walker Posted On 02/10/2017
Melania Trump Vogue Magazine Anna WintourPeople

Melania Trump might soon end up on the cover of prestigious fashion magazine Vogue, according to the latest reports. The editor-in-chief of the style bible, Anna Wintour, who was a big supporter of failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama, revealed this week that Vogue would treat Mrs. Trump in a straightforward manner like all the previous women who were in the same position. The comments were not particularly controversial, but social media reacted in a very negative way.

If the first lady ends up on the cover of an upcoming issue of Vogue, it would not be the first time. In 2005, she stunned readers when she wore her wedding dress for the cover. Here is how Wintour is spinning the reversal in interactions with the first couple: “We have a tradition of always covering whoever is the first lady at Vogue. I can’t imagine that this time would be any different.”

Michelle Obama was featured on the cover of the popular female magazine at least three times in the past eight years. Liberals are very angry at the possibility of the wife of a controversial president getting such honor. People on social media are already threatening to boycott Vogue if they go through with the idea.

However, Vogue has made some boneheaded decisions in the past like publishing a very positive piece on Asma al-Assad, the wife of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in 2012, who many now view as a cruel dictator.

Wintour and the 45th U.S. president are old friends and have met at the Trump Tower in December. What people tend to forget is that despite his popularity in Middle America and the South of the country, Trump remains a creature who found his groove in New York.

