Melania Trump Makes Her First Appearance With A Speech! Watch it Here!

The infamous First Lady of President Donald Trump has come out of hiding! Melania Trump made a rare appearance at the State Department today, Wednesday, March 29th.

Trump, 46, spoke to a room full of people that included winners of the International Women Of Courage Award.

She encouraged the world to stand up against violence toward women and children, and promote the empowerment of women and diversity.

According to the White House website, the event included women from developing countries like Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Turkey. Hundreds of women have been at the ceremony many times since its creation in 2007.

The purpose of the celebration is to “showcase and support a group of women who put their personal safety and sometimes lives at risk in order to help improve their communities.”

Melania said the empowerment of women and children will result in the empowerment of schools, institutions, the state, and the economy.

Mrs. Trump was criticized on social media heavily last time she made a major speech at the Republican National Convention because allegedly it had been copied from a speech given by Michelle Obama during Obama’s presidency.

Melania has remained in New York since Donald’s inauguration. Instead of moving into the White House she lives in the Trump Tower with her son Barron.

A few weeks ago Mrs. Trump had a luncheon at the White House For International Women’s Day with Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the family.

Ivanka has had more of a presence at business meetings and with heads of government than Melania, and many have been quick to criticize her role in her father’s presidency.

Advertisement

Some people have been surprised at the contents of Melania’s speech due to the actions of President Trump, who many people consider to be intolerant.