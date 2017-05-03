Melania Trump Likes Anti-Donald Trump Tweet – Is She Telling The World Something?

Melania Trump is crying for help, according to some because she liked an anti-Donald Trump tweet, which features her iconic sad face at the inauguration.

Last night, many were left baffled and shaking their heads after the First Lady of the United States’ verified personal Twitter account liked a tweet that makes it clear that she is not a fan of her husband.

Remember that brief clip of Melania Trump smiling and laughing at her husband’s inauguration when he suddenly pivoted to either say something or to scold her and immediately after she became stone-faced and her smile and joy seemed to have vanished forever?

Well, writer and journalist Andy Ostroy published a tweet with the viral GIF of Mrs. Trump’s dramatic change in facial expression with the following caption: “Seems the only #Wall @realDonaldTrump‘s built is the one between him and @FLOTUS #Melania #trump.”

The 46-year-old Slovenia-born stunner runs the @MELANIATRUMP account and thus far there is no explanation given for the like.

I suspect this isn't a real account for @flotus… pic.twitter.com/ziWXhlHruV — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) May 3, 2017

Some say it was an accident; few believe FLOTUS was hacked, and others claimed that she is confirming the whispers that she does not love her husband.

Recently, a source spoke to US Weekly and said Melania and Donald Trump share separate rooms and she never wanted to be in the limelight.

The person claimed: “Melania does not keep hidden from everyone around her how miserable she is. They have separate bedrooms. They never spend the night together — ever.”

A second source went on to share: “Melania wants as little to do with Donald as possible. She is not interested in Donald, the presidency or anything involving him.”

A rep for Melania denieds the claims, but there are dozens of pictures and videos of the pair having zero interaction as they attend public events.

The president often leaves her behind on the tarmac, he does not open doors for her, and there is that infamous photo where Michelle and Barack Obama are forced to escort Melania to the White House because The Donald forgot she was there.