Melania Trump Lawsuit Claims She Lost Chance To Make Millions

Melania Trump won a lawsuit against Webster Tarpley, a blogger, who claimed she was an escort forcing the website that published the piece to pay her “a large sum of money.” Documents filed in the lawsuit led to a surprising revelation – Melania was apparently set to make over $150 million thanks to her title of First Lady of The United States, and the story ruined it all for her. Many are furious to learn that while enjoying her privacy at the Trump Tower and being a mother to 10-year-old Barron, Melania will also be expanding her brand and rake in millions of dollars using her new status and fame.

A few hours ago, a case that was filed in a Maryland court against Tarpley, who wrote a piece claiming that Melania worked as an escort during her modeling years, was settled. British publication Daily Mail, which originally ran the story, was also sued. Both the Daily Mail and Tarpley have issued retractions, apologized to Mrs. Trump, and handed her a large check for the false allegation.

During the court battle, Mrs. Trump’s attorneys made a statement that has many fuming. According to documents, the lawyers said that not only the escort story caused Melania Trump emotional pain, it also prevented her from profiting from her new status.

While the lawyers did not use the words First Lady, it appears obvious that is what they were talking about. Here is a portion of the problematic statement: “Trump had the unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, as an extremely famous and well-known person, as well as a former professional model, brand spokesperson, and successful businesswoman, to launch a broad-based commercial brand in multiple product categories, each of which could have garnered multi-million dollar business relationships for a multi-year term during which plaintiff is one of the most photographed women in the world.”

Melania Trump wanted to be awarded more than $150 million in compensatory and punitive damages. The former model claimed that the fake story made it hard to sell products such as jewelry, cosmetics, hair care, and fragrance.

Richard Painter, who advised former President George W. Bush, said that it is evident that Mrs. Trump is breaking the law by using her public role to become wealthy. Many are angry that Melania is doing little as the first lady, she is not even willing to be present at the White House, yet she is happy to use her tax-funded title to cash in.