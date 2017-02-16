Melania Trump Is Unfairly Treated, Says The Donald

Donald Trump is defending Melania Trump against the vile mainstream media. In a major and spontaneous press conference, that was held at the White House earlier today, Mr. Trump decided to slam “the people” who have been making Melania’s life miserable. According to The Donald, his wife “gets so unfairly maligned” and “they” are making it tough for her to play the role of the first lady. POTUS never mentioned anyone or organization by name, but his live TV rant appeared to be a direct response to an article published in US Weekly where Melania’s close friend and stylist Phillip Bloch revealed that she is unhappy.

Advertisement

The family source said that Melania can no longer run errands or attend events in New York because she is now living under a microscope where every move she makes is dissected and criticized.

Rumors claimed that the name Trump has become toxic, and the first lady is not longer invited to the Big Apple’s top social events. The pal argued that things went from bad to worse after her husband signed the controversial immigration or Muslim ban.

With hundreds of protesters marching around the Trump Tower, FLOTUS can no longer take Barron to school for security purposes. The insider revealed to the magazine that Melania is living a nightmare where she is forced to do things she hates and has to fake smile while at it.

The former model is also involved in a bitter court battle with an English publication which posted an article that claimed she worked as an escort during her modeling career. A first for a spouse of a sitting president, attorneys are asking the media outlet to fork over $150 million dollars because they believe the rumor has tarnished Melania’s brand and prevented her from signing major business contracts.

During the combative news conference, Mr. Trump explained: “I think that Melania’s going to be outstanding.” The real estate mogul added: “A funny thing happens. She gets so unfairly maligned. The things they say. The things they say are so unfair.”

Advertisement

Many are calling Trump’s press conference a meltdown.