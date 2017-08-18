FREE NEWSLETTER
Melania Trump Is Reportedly Growing ‘Tired’ Of Being First Lady According To Close Friends

Suzy Kerr Posted On 08/18/2017
Melania Trump Is Reportedly Growing 'Tired' Of Being First Lady According To Close Friends

Melania Trump is quickly discovering that being first lady isn’t what she expected. Although her husband Donald Trump has only been president for a little over six months, Melania is reportedly growing tired of always being in the spotlight.

According to close friend of the family, Federico Pignatelli, Melania is starting to feel the pressure of her busy schedule. The former model is apparently tired of juggling her duties as first lady, mother, and wife to Donald. How much longer can she continue living in Washington before she breaks?

“She feels the pressure. She always has to be kind, perfect, well-dressed, well-everything,” Pignatelli shared. “It’s tiring. It’s a tough schedule. She has to be a mother, a first lady, the wife of a man as well.”

To make the situation worse, Melania and Donald have been spending a lot of time separated now that he’s busy running the country. Pignatelli claims that they only see each other a few times each day and that Donald is usually in meetings while Melania Trump goes out shopping.

Pignatelli also hinted that the couple sleep in separate rooms whenever they need some time alone. Although this seemingly confirms earlier rumors about their marriage, Pignatelli believes that Donald gives Melania extra space because he is often up late at night and doesn’t want to wake her.

In addition to her duties as first lady and wife to Donald, Melania busies herself raising the couple’s 11-year-old boy, Barron.

Melania is currently preparing to send Barron back to school and is planning on starting more projects once his education resumes. This includes a few speeches at the U.N. General Assembly and an appearance at the Invictus Games in September.

Considering Pignatelli’s revelations, it isn’t clear how Melania will handle the extra workload. After all, every move she makes is scrutinized by the media and even the clothes she wears get analyzed for hidden meanings.

Melania came under fire recently for donning high heels during an outing with Donald. The press slammed her for wearing an outdated shoe and believe they represent her traditional views on marriage.

Melania has not said anything about the rumors surrounding her role as first lady. She currently wields a lot of power in Donald’s presidency so it will be interesting to see how she handles the stress moving forward.

