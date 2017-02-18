Melania Trump Is Only Happy At Mar-A-Lago, Will She Move With Barron To White House?

Melania Trump is no longer happy at Trump Tower, will be miserable at the White House, and only finds peace of mind at Mar-a-Lago. According to a friend of the family, the First Lady of the United States is in no rush to uproot herself and her ten-year-old son, Barron, to Washington DC. It is being claimed that Mrs. Trump is unfamiliar with the area and has no friends in the nation’s capital. The source explained that the former model once felt at home in her $100 million penthouse in Manhattan, but that is no longer the case.

The Slovene American beauty believes that Donald Trump’s rise to power turned her once lavish living arrangement in the Big Apple into a nightmare. The 46-year-old businesswoman is being shunned by New York’s high society because of some of her husband’s controversial policies.

She can no longer run errands or take Barron to his private school for security purposes. Activists protesting various causes are always creating havoc near Trump Tower.

The source went on to explain that Melania only feels joy when she is at her Mar-a-Lago private residence. The estate and National Historic Landmark in Palm Beach, Florida holds a special spot in Melania’s heart – it is the place she celebrated her wedding to Mr. Trump.

The insider close to the 45th President of the United States said: “Melania says she’s most happy at Mar-a-Lago. She loves Palm Beach!” The spy also claimed that Melania is not thrilled to make public appearances. The person shared: “Don’t let her smile in those photos fool you. She hates this.”

In a press conference this week, Mr Trump shared that his wife will move to the White House later this year.