Melania Trump Is ‘Miserable’ In Her New Life As First Lady

Melania Trump is said to be very miserable living in Trump Tower, and she is blaming her husband and the current President of the United States Donald Trump for her unhappiness. There have been numerous stories circulating on the World Wide Web claiming that the First Lady is less than joyful holed up in her golden penthouse. Many have compared her to Rapunzel, a princess trapped in a fortress. Most of the stories quoted anonymous sources, so they were taken with a grain of salt.

Advertisement

This week, a friend of Melania was brave enough to talk to the media about his friend’s strange living arrangement since Mr. Trump entered the White House. Phillip Bloch, a Trump family friend and stylist, spoke to US Weekly and explained that Melania never wanted any of the attention she is getting nor the drama she is now part of. According to the friend, the former model wanted to remain a private citizen, a businesswoman, and a mother who could raise her ten-year-old boy Barron in peace and quiet.

Mr. Bloch told the publication: “Melania is unhappy with how her life ended up. She is miserable. This life wasn’t her dream. It was Donald’s. Truthfully, it’s a lot to cope with.” Another source added: “Don’t let her smile in those photos fool you. She hates this.”

According to the pal, Melania is living a miserable life inside her $100 million apartment because she can no longer go out. She knows that every move she makes will be scrutinized which is the reason why she no longer runs errands or attends dinner parties.

Advertisement

Having Trump in the highest office in the land has created a new reality for young Barron. Mrs. Trump used to accompany her only child to school via a chauffeured SUV can no longer do so since the deluge of protest over the president’s controversial and failed immigration ban. The child is now driven and escorted to his private school by the Secret Service.