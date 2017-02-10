Melania Trump Dumps Official Duties To Stay With Barron

First, people were asking, where is Barron Trump? Now, they are wondering, where is Melania Trump and why is the first lady of Japan, Akie Abe, touring Washington, D.C. alone? The Trump family is all about breaking the rules and shaking things up, and today, Melania Trump did just that. It has been a long-standing tradition that the First Lady of the United States welcomes foreign dignities along with their spouses and take them on a tour of the White House.

Advertisement

Moreover, FLOTUS usually visits historic sites with the spouses of the leaders who are meeting the sitting president. Not Melania. As Mrs. Trump is holed up in a luxurious apartment in Trump Tower, being a mother to Barron, and preparing various lawsuits, Akie Abe, the wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has been forced to visit DC on her own. In the past years, Michelle Obama was the one, who accompanied the outspoken Japanese first lady to various dinners.

The pair took part in activities at museums, schools, and gardens. Michelle and Akie became friends and share similar interests, including food safety and healthy eating. Akie even helped Mrs. Obama push her “Let Girls Learn” initiative.

However, for her first official visit to the nation’s capital to meet with President Donald Trump, the wife of Shinzō Abe, is riding solo. According to Japanese officials, on Friday, 54-year-old Akie will visit the Gallaudet University and attend a National Cherry Blossom Festival committee meeting at the Japanese embassy sans Melania.

The first lady of Japan will meet Mrs. Trump on Saturday where she will give her tour of her luxury residence at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Interesting fact about Akie, she is known for publicly criticizing her husband and members of his party.

She once said: “I want to pick up and pass on the views that don’t get through to my husband or his circle. That is a bit like an opposition party, I suppose. As his wife, there are times when I don’t want to attack him too much. Other times, I really feel I have to tell him something.”

Advertisement

Melania and Akie might get along very well because she has said many times in the past that the Japanese First Lady has no official duties which is why she is free to do as she pleases.