Melania Trump Defends The Donald’s Vicious Attack On Mika Brzezinski And Joe Scarborough As Meghan McCain Calls It Cyberbullying

Donald Trump was having the best week of his presidency, and on Thursday he decided to flip the script with a major controversy.

The Supreme Court gave the 45th U.S. president a big win on the travel ban, he has the upper hand in his fight against CNN, and French President Emmanuel Macron invited him to visit the European country on Bastille Day (July 14).

His critics may not agree, but all of these developments were positive for the Trump administration.

Instead of building on the wins, he decided to go after Morning Joe co-hosts – Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough – in an epic way.

It was vintage Trump, but even some Republicans were forced to say that this type of behavior does not sit well with the title.

The former reality television star wrote: “I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Earlier in the day, the MSNBC show had spent some time discussing the fake Time magazine covers that were put on display at some of the New York billionaire’s golf clubs.

For the political commentators, the trivial revelation was a reminder of Trump’s ego problems.

Brzezinski also said that the Republican leader was destroying the country every day with his lies. It was brutal commentary, but this comes with the job.

Fox News behaved similarly when President Barack Obama was in office, but Trump’s predecessor never handled the criticism in that manner.

Interestingly enough, First Lady Melania Trump, who vowed to take on cyberbullying, has put out a statement defending her husband.

A spokesperson for the former model said: “When her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder.”

However, some prominent members of Trump’s own party do not feel the same way.

Meghan McCain said on Fox News: “I am sorry. We have a first lady whose platform is cyberbullying. It is a very real thing. Teenagers commit suicide around the country over being cyberbullied, and we have a president who is doing that. It looks hypocritical that he is still doing this while it is our first lady’s platform, so the idea of ‘sick burns’ — it actually can be quite more serious than that. This, to me, falls in the category of cyberbullying.”

She was responding to a co-host who thought Trump’s tweets were “sick burns.”