Politics

Melania Trump And The Donald Keep Separate Bedrooms – Is It A Deeper Issue?

Mel Walker Posted On 03/22/2017
Melania Trump Barron Trump Donald TrumpHeavy

Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, do not sleep in the same room, allegedly, of course.

This new report seems to confirm a rumor that has been going around for quite some time, the first lady of the United States is having a hard time adjusting to her new reality.

Despite a rising popularity, the 46-year-old former model still does not want to get too close to the most powerful man on the planet.

Melania Trump’s top priority remains the well-being of her only child, Barron, who turned eleven earlier this week.

After announcing that they would move to the White House in the summer, the mother-duo made an appearance there on March 17.

However, they were very happy to leave and head to Mar-a-Lago, the place where the whole family feels more at home other than Trump Tower in New York.

By all accounts, the businesswoman is not happy with her current situation, she never asked for any of this. Mrs. Trump is not secretive about the way she feels.

More people from her entourage have started approaching the media and sharing the juicy details of the couple’s arrangement.

One credible insider told US Weekly: “[Melania and Donald] have separate bedrooms. They never spend the night together — ever. Melania wants as little to do with Donald as possible. She is not interested in Donald the presidency or anything involving him.”

The celebrity magazine reached out to FLOTUS staff for an official statement about their reporting, and the answer was clear, it was a work of fiction.

This is not a very surprising move. It is not as if they could out and say that those two individuals do not have much in common and hate spending time together.

