Melania Trump And The Donald Are Making Slovenia Great Again With Tourism

Melania Trump is making Slovenia great again, according to several members of the country’s Tourist Board. Data showed that the number of tourists flocking to the European country skyrocketed around the same time Donald Trump came down that famous escalator in the Trump Tower and announced his candidacy for the White House. The brash billionaire, who believes that all publicity is good publicity might be right for once. Despite being embroiled in countless scandals and lawsuits, Mr. Trump was able to captivate the world but more importantly the American people to win the presidential election.

Advertisement

It seems that Americans were as much fascinated by the real estate mogul as his wife. 2016, was an exceptional year for Slovenian tourism. The Republic of Slovenia received 11.1 million foreign tourists – but it still has a long way to go to make it to the list of most visited destinations.

France appears unbeatable with almost 85 million visitors followed by America with 77 million tourists and Spain with 50 million. Rebeka Kumer Bizjak, from the Slovenia Tourist Board, said that in December, the number of American tourists visiting the country jumped by 15%. Bizjak said: “Slovenia’s recognition in the world has been growing stronger since last year when Donald Trump announced his candidacy. Besides the media, an increased number of American citizens are now also expected to become interested in the homeland of the first lady.”

Advertisement

Melania’s country of birth shares its borders with Italy to the west, Austria to the north, Hungary to the northeast, and Croatia to the south. The country is famous for its many rivers, which include the Mura River basin, the Drava River basin, and the Sava River basin.