Melania Trump And Son Barron Will Move To The White House

Melania Trump and Barron Trump will be moving to the White House, according to the man himself – Donald Trump. The president of the United States shared that as soon as his ten-year-old son, Barron, finishes the school year, First Lady Melania Trump will leave the Trump Tower in Manhattan for the White House. The news of the move came during a fiery press conference where The Donald attacked the media and slammed many of the reporters who were in the room.

He also bashed the intelligence community for the leaks that have embarrassed his administration. Between spreading alternative facts and having heated exchanges with “fake journalists” who cook up “fake news,” Mr. Trump shared: “Melania goes back and forth, and once Barron finishes school, it’s hard to take a child out of school with a few months left, she and Barron will be moving over to the White House.”

The announcement seems to be in response to a family friend and stylist who recently revealed that Mrs. Trump and Barron did not have plans to leave New York. The spy said that Melania had preferred to stay at her 100 million dollar penthouse to protect her only child from the many dramas and controversies surrounding the 45 U.S. president.

The same source claimed that Melania and Donald are going to wait and see if the atmosphere is right in the summer and if it is necessary to bring the young boy to Washington. If the latest comments from Mr. Trump are accurate, Melania will finally find some happiness by being with her husband.

At the explosive press conference, the bombastic billionaire also defended his wife and said she was a wonderful person who was being unfairly treated by the tabloids. The former reality TV star also claimed that her privacy had been robbed from her and “that is not fair.”