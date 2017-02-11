FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Home » Politics

Melania Trump And Akie Abe Meet In Florida, FLOTUS Stuns In White Dress

Dylan Fisher Posted On 02/11/2017
2
198 Views
0


Melania Trump Akie Abe FloridaCredit: Getty

Melania Trump has decided to focus on her duties as FLOTUS by touring a beautiful garden in Florida with the Japanese Prime Minister’s wife, Akie Abe. Hours after getting slammed for spending too much time in her comfortable apartment at Trump Tower, First Lady Melania Trump was a vision of white as she escorted Akie Abe at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Garden in Delray Beach, Florida. Mrs. Trump also made news by revealing that she will indeed be keeping former First Lady Michelle Obama’s famous White House garden.

Advertisement

Barron’s mother looked stunning in a sweater dress and matching cardigan. Following the latest fashion trend started by Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid, Mrs. Trump wore her cardigan on her shoulders. The former model also sported her wide sunglasses during the public outing and carried around a fan which appears to have Japanese motifs on it.

As for the outspoken Mrs. Abe, she looked very elegant in a white blouse and black skirt. The two ladies, who were being followed by a pool of reporters, were seen smiling and chatting a storm as they explored the garden with a park administrator named Bonnie White Lemay.

It was Mrs. Trump’s first public appearance as the first lady of the United States without her husband who was photographed miles away happily playing golf with the Japanese prime minister. Just moments ago, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, senior adviser to the first lady said in a statement that Mrs. Obama’s garden would be cared for by Mrs. Trump’s staff.

Michelle took pride in a very productive garden which she cultivated at the White House to teach children about healthy eating habits. It produced various fruits and vegetables that were used by the personal chefs of POTUS and FLOTUS.

Wolkoff explained that Melania sees herself as a nurturer and a mother, which is why gardening is important to her. She said: “The First Lady has a deep personal commitment to her role as caretaker and nurturer, beginning with her family.”

The statement went on to say: “She believes there is a connection between a child’s mind and places of calm and beauty to be used as a tool for us all. As a mother and as the First Lady of this country, Mrs. Trump is committed to the preservation and continuation of the White House Gardens, specifically the First Lady’s Kitchen Garden and the Rose Garden.”

Mrs. Trump also shared some brief remarks on her meeting with Mrs. Abe that read: “I hope that together Mrs. Abe and I can continue to inspire our youth to enjoy the beauty around them and to restore their minds in the peacefulness of their surroundings.”

Advertisement

It is not known if the two ladies will take part in other outings during their weekend stay in the Sunshine State.

Post Views: 198




You may also like
Melania And Donald Trump Mingle With Robert Kraft And Japanese First Couple
02/11/2017
Donald And Melania Trump Welcome Shinzo And Akie Abe In Epic Fashion At Mar-A-Lago
02/10/2017
Melania Trump May Cover Vogue Magazine, Anna Wintour Gets Slammed For Idea
02/10/2017
Read Next
2 Comments

Irene
02/11/2017 at 3:52 pm
Reply

Where is Barron I thought she had to be with him…Just an excuse when it’s convenient.


Irene
02/11/2017 at 3:47 pm
Reply

Regarding article on Melania. Now she want to play the part. She could at least smile for the picture.

We all know she is doing this for the publicity. They make a great pair only thing important to them is money, she wants to make a fortune thru this fiasco and he just wants to play president and he has no clue.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *




CAPTCHA image
* Characters in the image above.