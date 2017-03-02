Melania And Ivanka Trump Both Failed First Major Fashion Test

Melania and Ivanka Trump had a major fashion faceoff and believe it or not, they both failed in the eyes of the American public.

Tuesday night, President Donald Trump delivered his first address to Congress where he was apparently presidential because he read the words on the teleprompter and declined to insult the Democrats in the room who were taunting him with their jeers, boos, and thumbs down.

It has also been revealed that President Trump opted for a softer tone because of his favorite daughter, Ivanka, who begged him to stop screaming at the people who did not vote for him.

With the Oscars’ spectacular red carpet in their rear-view mirrors, fashion experts and individuals on social media were eager to discover what the first lady and first daughter would wear to the much-talked event.

Both Melania and Ivanka grabbed headlines with their wardrobe choices in a negative way.

The former model, who received a standing ovation from politicians on both sides of the aisle, opted for a glittery black Michael Kors suit.

Melania looked stunning in the outfit, but the price was just too high – $4,595 for the skirt and $4,995 for the jacket.

Barron’s mom was bashed for wearing sequin at the event.

She was slammed for spending almost $10,000 on one outfit when there are millions of Americans homeless or living in poverty.

To add insult to injury, Kors issued a statement where he politely explained that he did not dress Melania.

The designer, who is a huge Hillary Clinton fan, said: “Mrs. Trump has been a longtime client at our New York boutique. She has a keen understanding of what works best for her and her lifestyle. My embroidered black suit reflects the streamlined glamor that she is known for.”

As for Ivanka, she was blasted for wearing an off-the-shoulder $3,000 fuchsia dress from French designer Roland Mouret Rawlings.

Some said she should have listened to her father’s message to buy “American, hire American.”

Others said it was a cocktail or prom dress and it was not appropriate for such a momentous occasion.