Melania And Ivanka Trump Are The REAL Leaders Of The Country!

It looks like Donald Trump’s older daughter as well as his wife, were the ones who worked their whole lives to “Make America Great Again.”

Advertisement

As it turns out, America’s first lady and first daughter are a lot more prepared to lead the country that the President!

35 year old Ivanka graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton Business School with honors in 2004 – she definitely took her acquired skills with her to Washington D.C.

“Ivanka was driven and focused,” a campus source revealed.

“This is an Ivy League school and most people here are like that, but she stood out from the rest.”

However, drama followed her everywhere.

According to a childhood friend, her father’s affair with Marla Maples was extremely painful for her.

“It was horrible. Ivanka was 9 or 10-years-old and you could tell it hurt her.”

The way Ivanka first found out that her father and mother, Ivana were breaking up was through a reported who chased her around the school asking for statements.

“Did I want to hear that?” she later said. “It was a terribly unpleasant experience. It gave me a glimpse into how ugly the world can be. And I think it made me a little bit more resilient. The school of hard knocks, right?”

“There will be more situations like that, I’m sure, but that was a big one for me, at a difficult time, because adolescence is never easy to begin with,” she added.

Moving on to the first lady, Melanija Knavs grew up in Slovenia, under the communist regime.

“She was charming and gorgeous — and you knew even then she was headed for great things. You could just see it!” said childhood pal Cvetko K.

“Her father was a devoted Marxist-Leninist who was such a devout disciple of the communist state that he prevented her mother from raising her totally Catholic,” he added. “Many people were like that. Some because they believed — and others because it was the safest way to remain alive.”

She began working as a model after the Soviet Union’s fall and quickly made a name for herself.

In 1996, she came to the United States on a work visa and met Donald two years later at the Kit Kat Club.

Although the current President was with a date at the time, according to an eyewitness “you could see the proverbial thunderbolt” that hit him!

“He was with a cosmetics heiress, but he kept looking at Melania,” the insider explained. “He was smitten from the start — even though she told him, ‘No!’ when he asked for her number!”

In the present, Melania is involved in an anti-bullying project, while Ivanka is her father’s right hand, helping him take very important decisions.

Advertisement

“They are the ones the president truly relies on!” an Oval Office insider revealed. “They are his conscience; the touchstones that ground him and guide him ever forward. It’s a great irony given the overheated rhetoric of the left that two women will restore grace to the White House and guide this president in a way that likely has never been done before!”