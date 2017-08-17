Melania And Ivanka Trump Are Forced To Compete In The Donald’s World For One Spot

First Lady Melania Trump is feeling the heat to be as well spoken and appear as a leader like her stepdaughter, Ivanka.

It has been a tough few months since Mrs. Trump arrived in Washington DC with Barron.

The former model was hoping to move into the White House and continue her work with children while focusing on putting an end to cyberbullying.

However, her husband’s presidency, which has been plagued by controversies since Day One, continues to suffer.

Every hour, the brash billionaire from New York is hit with a new scandal.

The list of issues includes the failed repeal of ObamaCare, the Russia probe, and now the death of Heather Heyer in Charlottesville, Virginia after violence erupted between far-right groups and counter-protesters.

While the president failed to respond to the drama appropriately, FLOTUS was quick to publish a tweet about unity.

It read: “Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let’s communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence.”

She was, of course, blasted for her fluffy remark and for standing behind her husband who claimed both sides are responsible for the killing of Heyer.

A longtime friend of the former model, Federico Pignatelli, explained that she still detests the limelight and feels pushed to be as picture perfect as Ivanka.

The first daughter has been wearing the appropriate dresses and smooching with world leaders like Angela Merkel and Justin Trudeau.

She has also been able to present herself as a great orator and one of her father’s best defenders.

Pignatelli said: “She feels the pressure. She always has to be kind, perfect, well-dressed, well-everything. It is tiring. It is a tough schedule. She has to be a mother, a first lady, the wife of a man as well.”

This is not the first time reports have claimed that there is competition between the Trump ladies.

Ivanka denied the allegations by saying: “Melania is an unbelievable mother. It is pretty uncommon for wives of candidates to not be on the campaign trail every day. And she made a decision I totally respect, which is that she has a young son, he needs stability, he needs routine. My father is traveling so frequently, and she is an unbelievably consistent, loving and reliable figure in Barron’s life.”

Trump’s team will probably say this is “fake news,” but most of the reports about this White House do turn out to be true.