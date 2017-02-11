Melania And Donald Trump Mingle With Robert Kraft And Japanese First Couple

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted a lavish dinner for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie, and many were surprised to see Robert Kraft sitting at their table. The gathering took place late Friday night at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, which has taken back its original nickname of Winter White House. The first lady sported a black mini dress while Akie Abe, who also opted for black, put a gray blazer over her lovely dress. The dinner included Florida’s crème de la crème – socialites, business owners, and other special guests.

Advertisement

The president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were also present. A brief clip from the dinner party showed several people walking up to Mr. Trump to talk and hug him.

The identities of the people at the event were not released – which is starting to be an issue for many Democrats. Senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Tom Udall asked the White House in a letter last week to release the names of the wealthy people who are paying more than $200,000 to rub elbow with President Trump at his weekend retreats.

The letter read: “Now that you are President, you have an obligation to dispel any suspicions that access to you can be purchased by a private club membership fee.” One person, who could easily be identified at the event, was Robert Kraft. Mr. Kraft was spotted as he joined Donald and Melania to dine with the Asian leader and his spouse.

The owner of the Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots spent a few minutes talking to Melania before engaging in a lengthy exchange with the president. At some point, Mr. Trump turned the reporters and said: “I told you the Pats were going to win the Super Bowl.”

Which is half true, while Trump did accurately predict that the Patriots would beat the Falcons, the day of the game, when it had appeared that the team he was backing was not going to make up the deficit, he left his Super Bowl party early.

Advertisement

Trump and Abe are at Mar-a-Lago for a weekend of golf and meetings