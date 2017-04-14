Melania And Barron Trump Travel To Florida Costing Taxpayers Over $100K – The Donald Used To Criticize Barack Obama For Less

Melania Trump and her son, Barron, traveled from the Trump Tower in New York to Mar-a-Lago on Friday. The first lady met there with President Donald Trump. The first family will spend the weekend in Florida.

Mr. Trump has spent seven of the past thirteen weeks in Palm Beach, Florida. This pattern is costing a lot of money to taxpayers and raises many ethical questions.

It is impossible to know who visits the estate and if all of this does not have national security ramifications.

Those problems grabbed a lot of headlines on Friday because it was revealed that the cost of FLOTUS’ trip was estimated at over $100,000. Moreover, the president arrived on a separate plane which means more expenses.

The business mogul, who used to criticize his predecessor, Barack Obama, for taking too many vacations and playing golf often, is expected to cost taxpayers more money in one year than the 44th U.S. president in eight.

Here is what the former reality television star told his supporters before winning the race for the White House: “If you’re in the White House, who wants to take a vacation?. There’s so much work to be done. You’re in the White House. What’s better than the White House? Why these vacations?”

This is another broken promise that seems not to affect Trump’s loyal supporters who devoted a lot of time blasting Obama for the past eight years.

Additionally, with Melania staying in New York until June to the very least, the critics will have more material to attack Trump.

Supporters of the new administration continue to argue that Mar-a-Lago is well equipped to handle crises, but fair-minded people will not be able to ignore the blatant hypocrisy.

In the past two weeks, Mr. Trump has flip-flopped on an extensive list of issues including Syria and the importance of NATO.