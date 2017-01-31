Melania And Barron Trump Spotted In New York City Amid Immigration Ban Protests

Melania and Barron Trump were spotted running errands in New York City on Monday night amid massive protests against the immigration policies being pushed by the 45th U.S. president. The ten-year-old boy was wearing a pair of red sneakers and black coat. The new first lady opted for nude shoes and a white coat, which confirmed her status as a fashion muse for supporters of her husband’s ideas. The pair was accompanied by Secret Service agents and had a 20-minute appointment on Park Avenue.

It was just a 4-minute drive, but they got a lot of attention and photographers did not miss the moment. All eyes are on the Trump family at this time as the new president is trying to implement a controversial entry ban for Muslims from seven dangerous countries. The mother and son duo was able to avoid the protests that have taken over the city.

Some members of Mr. Trump’s circle have reduced their social media presence in light of all the recent drama. For example, First Daughter Ivanka Trump was blasted for posting a photo with her husband, Jared Kushner, right before going out while there was a lot of unrest in the country.

Melania’s fashion choice for Monday will probably get similar reactions in some places. The situation is quite alarming, and some Americans want to feel that the first family is with them and can understand the gravity of the moment. On the other hand, it is hard to ask them to stop everything because some people are not happy with the direction of the country.

It seems that Melania and Barron trump’s short outing was able to strike a balance between complete blackout and Ivanka’s “faux pas” and supposed insensitivity.