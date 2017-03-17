Melania And Barron Trump Get Ready For June White House Move – Will It Work For The Donald?

For the first time, Barron Trump visited the White House accompanied by his parents – Donald and Melania Trump.

Barron and Melania were seen just hours after it was confirmed that the pair will be moving to Washington in the summer.

On Friday, the very tall 10-year-old boy, looking very elegant in a blue attire composed of a sweater, blazer, and jeans, was pictured exiting the Oval Office and walking across the South Lawn to Marine One.

As for the former model, she wore a stunning bright red coat, matching belt, and Ralph Lauren shoes. She completed the look with her signature oversized Gucci sunglasses.

The family is heading to another expensive weekend at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida – these trips are costing taxpayers millions of dollars.

According to experts from CBS News, the American people will be a signing a check of more than half of a billion dollars to protect the 45th president for four years during his lavish vacations at the so-called Winter White House.

If Mr. Trump was willing to spend more time in the nation’s capital, it would not be necessary for the $597 million cuts in his budget budget that will affect people, who are homeless, seniors, poor, and organizations that provide scholarships and fellowships in social sciences and humanities.

Reports previously surfaced claiming that Melania was miserable and did not want to move to the White House.

An unnamed source said a few weeks ago: “This life wasn’t her dream. It was Donald’s. Truthfully, it’s a lot to cope with. Melania is unhappy with how her life ended up. She is miserable. She is staying hidden more.”

The person went on to say: “Don’t let her smile in photos fool you. She hates this.”

The first son will turn 12 on Monday, March 20, and his mother will be leaving the Trump Tower in June.

They have already found a school for the youngest Trump child in DC.

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on Barron and Melania moving to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave?