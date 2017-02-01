Melania And Barron Trump Are Not Moving To The White House

Melania Trump and Barron Trump might never move to the White House, according to a new report. An aide to Mrs. Trump said that at the moment she is evaluating the situation. Melania is no longer certain she wants to uproot her only child from Manhattan where he goes to school and probably has friends to start fresh in Washington DC. Immediately after winning the election, a statement was released by one of Donald Trump’s spokesperson claiming that Melania was not in a rush to leave the Trump Tower.

Advertisement

The former model wanted her 10-yea-old son, Barron, to finish the school year and would move to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave in the summer of 2017. However, many things have happened since Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

Young Barron has been mocked and bullied online because he appeared bored or aloof at his father’s swearing in ceremony. A nationwide protest broke out after Trump’s controversial Muslim ban was issued including in front of the couple’s $100 million Trump Tower penthouse. All those events pushed Barron’s parents to give the situation a second look.

An aide, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “President Trump and the First Lady have not made any decisions about their living arrangements beyond this June. They will reevaluate toward the end of the school year if they will keep this arrangement or if Melania and Barron will move to Washington. They could go either way right now. They will ultimately do what’s best for Barron.”

According to the source, Mrs. Trump feels that she can rely on her stepdaughter, Ivanka Trump, to step in for official duties as she focuses on being a mom. While Melania Trump’s priority is to raise Barron, she is aware that she is the first lady, and is putting a staff together to help her fulfill some of her duties.

The insider explained: “Melania is actively building her team, including hiring a chief of staff, a senior adviser, and a social secretary, among other key positions. While she is a mom first, she is very much embracing the role and responsibilities of First Lady.”

Melania has hired her friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who worked to plan President Trump’s inauguration to be part of her team. In a recent interview with ABC, Trump said being in the White House is lonely, but he prefers that Barron stays in New York for the time being. POTUS said: “No, because I end up working longer. And that’s okay. I mean I’m working long hours. I mean the country has a lot of problems. It has a lot of problems. And yes, Barron’s getting out of school in another three months. And to take him out now is very unfair. He’s very young. Very — very, very young. And people think because he’s so tall that he’s 16 years old. But he’s 10. He just turned 10. But he’s a great boy. But we wanted him to finish up school where he is.”

Advertisement

The family, who has been apart for ten days, will get together this weekend at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. However, with the chaos around Trump nothing is certain, last week, Melania and Barron’s trip to DC was canceled because of the protests.