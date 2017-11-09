Mel Gibson Reveals The Time When Tina Turner Tried To Save His Career

In 1985, Tina Turner and Mel Gibson starred together in the film, Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome which became a massive hit at the box office. Tina was at the height of her fame at the time, and of course, she played a queen while on the set.

In an interview with BET, Mel revealed exciting details regarding his relationship with Tina Turner. According to Mel, at that time in his life, his career was about to hit rock bottom because of his rapacious lifestyle.

However, Tina stepped in to help the Braveheart alumni. Gibson told the reporters from the publication that he used to be “a wild boy” and would get “loaded” all the time.

Tina was aware of Mel’s behavior, and one day she sent him a photograph of himself and told him, “Please don’t mess this up.”

Gibson was glad that Tina cared, “because she was worried about me. I was touched by that. That went in somewhere.”

Fans of Mel will remember his infamous media scandal just two decades later when he had a rough relationship with alcohol. Back in 2006, he was charged with drinking and driving, and in an interview with Variety, the star opened up about them.

While speaking with the journalists about his arrest in July of 2006 where officers recorded him making anti-Semitic remarks, Mel revealed his opinion on the matter.

The Hollywood actor stated he was “loaded and angry” at the moment of his arrest and a police officer illegally recorded him and released it to the press for profit. The officer was never charged with a crime. Mel said, “I guess as who I am, I’m not allowed to have a nervous breakdown ever.”