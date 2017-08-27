Mel B’s VMAs Red Carpet Dress – Making A Statement About Her Divorce?

The singer and TV judge really knows how to send a message out there. Mel B was in attendance at the MTV Video Music Awards, and she flaunted her perfect fashion on the red carpet. But what captioned everyone’s attention was the very clear statement on her dress: ‘You Will Never Own Me.’

Even though the form fitting golden dress was a statement piece in itself, the letters written on it stole the show, and that was the former Spice Girl’s intention in the first place.

Despite the fact that the celeb is infamous for her eccentric and out of the ordinary fashion, most fans are now speculating that the letters written on her gown were not just random and in fact were supposed to throw shade at her estranged husband.

As you may already know, Mel B is currently involved in a very messy divorce with her allegedly abusive ex, Stephen Belafonte.

The star filed for divorce from him back in March, after being married for a decade!

In April she also got a restraining order against Belafonte, alleging that he was emotionally and especially physically abusive throughout their ten years of marriage.

Just days later, the man not only denied the accusations but also requested spousal support and for Mel to pay his attorney bills, as well as the joint custody of their 5-year-old daughter Madison.

