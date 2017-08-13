Mel B’s Former Nanny Drops 128 Pages Tell-All About Her Sexual Triangle With The Star And Husband Stephen Belafonte: ‘Melanie Would Act As The Cameraman!’

We have learned that the nanny involved in Mel B and Stephen Belafonte’s massive legal war has dropped an explosive 128 pages document. Lorraine Gilles claims the former Spice Girls star acted as the cameraman and filmed threesomes.

In addition, she also alleged she used to have intercourse with Mel B several times every week and that the estranged couple has footage of the said threesome videos that the nanny is terrified will leak.

Back in March, Mel filed for divorce from Belafonte, accusing the man of being abusive among other claims.

She also stated that her now ex had an affair with the nanny who eventually aborted his child.

In the lawsuit, the 26-year-old married Gilles claimed it would be incredibly embarrassing for her and her family if the intimate footage would get out.

According to her, she became involved in a sex triangle with Mel and Belafonte.

‘My sexual and employment relationship with Melanie continued for about seven years until September 2016. During my time with Melanie, she and I had sex sporadically, sometimes having sex multiple times a week. I’ve never had sexual relations with Stephen without Melanie’s actual or apparent consent and instructions. At no point did I represent to Melanie that I was pregnant with Stephen’s child,’ the nanny declared in the documents, adding that when she did have intercourse with Belafonte, it was because Mel invited her.

During those times, the singer would either act as the camera man or join in.

On the other hand, the America’s Got Talent judge accused Gilles and Belafonte of taking a lot of money from her.

The former nanny also confessed that she sent Mel B an email saying she was excited about having sex with the singer once again.

‘It has been too long!’ she allegedly wrote to her.

The extensive dossier Gilles’ legal team filed is meant to shoot back at Mel B after she made the former nanny look like a home-wrecker.