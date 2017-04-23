Mel B’s Former Husband Slammed Her For Putting Their Daughter In Danger Amid Accusations That Belafonte Had A Gun!

Mel B’s former husband, Jimmy Gulzar has recently slammed the singer for the fact that she kept their daughter in a “dangerous situation.”

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte are currently involved in a nasty divorce battle and now, the former hubby has claimed that Mel B was aware her second husband had a gun in the house, something he was not allowed to have due to a previous court interdiction.

Jimmy alleged that their 18 years old daughter, Phoenix would have been safer living with him than under the same roof with Belafonte if Mel’s allegations are true.

“If it is all true it means that my daughter has seen everything while she has a father standing on the other side telling her ‘bring my child to me’,” Gulzar stated.

He went to claim that Mel failed as a mother, to get their child out of the dangerous situation.

He also stated that besides Mel telling the truth about Belafonte owning a gun, Jimmy himself reported him about seven years prior.

However, during a raid at their home, no such firearm was retrieved.

Mel’s restraining order hearing is set to take place tomorrow, April 24.

As fans may remember, Mel B alleged in her court documents that Belafonte has abused her for years, revealing that he choked her, beat her up and even forced her into unwanted threesomes with “random women.”

Furthermore, he also allegedly got their nanny pregnant and then paid her to have an abortion.

Belafonte and his legal team have strongly denied the accusations.

“In due course, Mr. Belafonte will be filing his response to the outrageous and unfounded allegations made by Ms. Brown, allegations which he vehemently denies,” stated his lawyer.

Do you think Jimmy Gulzar is right and Mel B should have let their daughter live with him?