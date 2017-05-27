Mel B’s Allegedly Abusive Ex Stephen Belafonte Is Now Broke And Homeless, Sues Her For Spousal Support!

After being kicked out of his marital home with Mel B back in March, Stephen Belafonte is now claiming he cannot afford a place of his own anymore. Apparently, Mel’s allegedly abusive ex is so broke he is homeless and sleeps on friends’ sofas.

The film producer who Mel claimed abused her physically and sexually for the entirety of their ten years long marriage, has filed legal documents in Los Angeles outlining his financial crisis.

Belafonte claimed Mel B is intentionally making it difficult for him to earn money, including purposefully making the sale of their $8 million home pretty much impossible.

He explained that although an American football player expressed his interest in buying the residence, Mel refused to show him around the property.

Although Belafonte did not state how much he expects in spousal support, he did detail what kind of life he used to have before the divorce.

“We lived a very comfortable, upper-class lifestyle … money was never an obstacle,” he stated in the documents, adding that Mel B was making around $250,000 a month.

Back in 2015, he claimed she earned $1.58 million from “America’s Got Talent” and another $700,000 for other deals and endorsements.

He expects at least $200,000 for his divorce lawyers and $55,000 for his accountant, reports say.

According to an insider, the death of Mel B’s father earlier this year “provided a moment of complete clarity for Mel,” and she decided it was time to change her life for the better.

“Stephen always came up with business ideas using her money which caused arguments between them.”

It looks like he is still thinking about her money even after splitting. Hmm….

