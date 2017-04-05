Mel B’s Abusive Husband Got The Nanny Pregnant And Wanted Her To Come Live With Them

In another shocking reveal about her life with Stephen Belafonte, Mel B claims the man got their nanny pregnant and demanded her to get an abortion.

This is just one of the many crazy allegations the X Factor Judge made in the request for a restraining order against the man. Of course, the judge approved it.

Her suicide attempt back in 2014 came a few months after Belafonte got their nanny Lorraine Gilles pregnant.

“I later discovered that respondent was having sex with Lorraine and was paying her inordinate amounts of money.”

What is even more shocking is the fact that the man thought it was a good idea to just keep the baby at first and get the nanny to live with them as a big happy family.

But Mel was in disbelief at what he was asking of her and of course refused.

Mel alleges that afterwards, he paid $300,000 of her personal money in order to get the nanny to undergo an abortion.

In addition, Mel also claimed that back in 2007, on the night of her Dancing With the Stars finale he pushed her to the floor and choked her.

In 2012, while she was presenting a segment on the X Factor with Usher, Belafonte punched her and split her lip.

Mel B also alleged that he “demanded” she participated in threesomes with “random women.”

The former Spice Girl star stated that he forced her into agreeing by threatening he’d make recordings of their sex life and release it to the public in order to ruin her career.

After assessing her request for a restraining order, a Los Angeles court ordered Stephen Belafonte to leave the marital home. He is also not allowed to be in contact with Mel or the children under any circumstance.