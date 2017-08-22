Mel B Walks Off Of America’s Got Talent After Simon Cowell Makes Fun Of Her

Anything can happen when it comes to reality television. As CI readers know, Mel B has been embroiled in drama ever since Stephen Belafonte and herself got divorced.

The pair separated after all sorts of allegations came out regarding the actions of Belafonte.

Mel B claimed that her ex-husband forced her into threesomes with their nanny.

However, we all know there is always another side to the story.

Despite all of the calamity, it looks like more drama is here because there may have been some technical difficulties on the set of America’s Got Talent on Tuesday night.

Apparently, there was a lot of disagreement between Simon and Mel B on the set.

After Demian Aditya performed, Simon offered his unique critique.

He said, “I kind of think it will be like Mel B’s wedding night. A lot of anticipation, not much promise.”

Before the night was over, Mel B sauntered over to Simon.

Before Simon could even finish his thought, Mel B grabbed her Dunkin Donuts mug and poured the remaining drink on her co-worker.

Tyra Banks said, “Mel B is out. This is live TV, all. Live TV.”

Mel B’s co-star Howie Mandell said, “Something just went wrong.”

What’s going on between Mel and the rest of her co-workers?

Is it possible that her co-stars don’t believe her stories about her tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband? At this point, we don’t have much information, but we can only speculate on the inner workings of America’s Got Talent. Maybe, it’s all done for media attention and sensationalism? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.