Mel B Stuns In Sheer ‘Superhero’ Bodysuit, And Opens Up About Her Love Life

Mel B opened up about her dating life following her nasty divorce from estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte. The singer revealed that she would rather be single right now and focus on her own happiness.

The celeb also wowed everybody with her bold and sexy choice for an outfit during her appearance on yesterday’s America’s Got Talent live shows.

Mel simply slayed a sheer full bodysuit with blue crystals covering just the bare minimum.

Source: etonline.com

Later on, in an interview, the former Spice Girls member talked about her racy outfit, stating that this is not the first time she went for a sheer look but that for this particular event she felt like dressing similar to a ‘blue superhero,’ adding that she enjoys dressing up.

As for her love life, she admitted that it was a bit embarrassing to talk about it on the show but still had a lot of fun doing it.

Mel was also not scared of letting her emotions show when 10-year-old Angelica Hale sang her own version of Zedd’s Clarity beautifully.

‘This show, it is live, and I am the kind of person, whatever I feel just comes out. That is why I say, ‘I’m not going to cry,’ even though I am probably crying at the time that I’m saying it. People’s lives can change doing this show, and they are putting their heart and soul out there,’ the star explained her reaction.

Advertisement

But when asked why the song brought so much emotion to the surface the artist chose to keep the reason for herself saying it had something ‘to do with sex.’