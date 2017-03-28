Mel B Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring Following Her Divorce Scandal

Mel B did not look too affected by her recent divorce at America’s Got Talent red carpet. In fact, it was her first public appearance since the news broke out and she looked genuinely happy and relieved to start anew.

Her outfit, a metallic plunging jumpsuit, flattered her body type very well as she posed for pictures and even signed autographs.

As fans may already know, just last week it was revealed that Mel B has filed for a divorce from her now, ex-husband Stephen Belafonte. She cited irreconcilable differences in the court documents, but she is yet to comment publicly on her failed marriage.

For the photocall in Pasadena, California she was also seen without her wedding ring for the first time since she has married Belafonte. Instead, the judge chose to wear a silver, gold, and diamond knotted ring as the fitting accessory for her outfit.

The gorgeous but meaningless ring was also paired with hoop earrings and black heels.

She was quite an appearance, and she exuded happiness, making fans breathe a sigh of relief that Mel B does not have the post-divorce blues.

She wore her hair in a high ponytail while her eye makeup was a subtle smoky, paired with a nude lip.

Although neither Belafonte nor Mel B have released a public statement regarding their split, his brother Jeremiah Stansbury was the one who decided to open up about their unfortunate marriage.

The man, who also worked as their personal driver for two years, believes that they used to fight because one of them felt “unappreciated.”

“He’s not a bad guy [Belafonte] by any means but he can be a little rough around the edges and he wasn’t probably picking up on the signs that Melanie wasn’t quite happy,” explained Stansbury.