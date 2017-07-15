Mel B Ordered By Court To Pay Husband How Much Per Month?

This year has been filled with drama between English singer and songwriter “Mel B,” and soon to be ex-husband, Hollywood producer and director, Stephen Stansbury (Belafonte).

That’s right, superstar and ex-spice girl (1994-1998) singer Melanie Janine Brown also known as “Mel B” has now been ordered to pay $40,000 a month to husband Stephen for “living costs and allowance.”

Ironic, isn’t it? Whereas Stansburg has openly admitted in the past to living an “upper-class lifestyle …” where “money (clearly) was never an obstacle” – as Mel B had previously been bringing in up to $250,000 monthly.

Earlier this year, we reported on Mel B calling out her husband accusing him of various wrongful doings, which included “continued verbal and sexual abuse” over the course of their nearly 10-year marriage.

Accusations flared after Mel B also publicly called out her husband on supposedly forcing her into “unwanted sexual acts with other women” although this claim has been refuted in more than one case from other persons of interest in the past.

It’s always interesting to learn about the lavish lifestyles of Hollywood stars and attempt to understand how someone with a savings of over $50 million dollars can manage to blow it all in just a matter of years.

The court, ruling in Stephen’s favor, ordered Mel B to not only pay the monthly stipend to husband Stansbury but also $140,000 in legal fees to his attorneys.

What’s ironic is, outside of Stephens current claims of “having to live on friends couches” as insider reports, is that the IRS has publicly called out the couple for reckless spending and committing “tax evasion” over recent years.

With both members of this chaotic marriage owing money to the IRS, an insider also reported that Mel B is intentionally self-sabotaging the sale of their current $8 million dollar home – leaving no doubt the pair are headed for trouble and potential financial ruin.

Stansburg has also publicly accused the star of “hiding” from him the money she received from “Dancing with the Stars” which added speculation and doubt by the presiding judge and her findings.

Sources say that the judge gave Mel B “leniency” in light of all the circumstances, as the original monthly amount to be paid to her husband was $55,000 per month for “living, cell phone, and food costs.”

Who knows what other “expenses” Stansburg has, but, people are wondering, where did all of his money exactly go that’s made him now so dependent on her – and what ever became of his X-Rated website?

Mel B is also a celebrity television icon and has served numerous roles as both a presenter and television personality, dancer, model, author, and actress.