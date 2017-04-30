Mel B May Return To The X Factor As BFF Simon Cowell Continues To Support Her Through The Divorce!

Mel B could return to X Factor as old pal Simon Cowell helps her pull through her divorce battle.

According to new reports, Simon Cowell looked helplessly from the outside, as his co-judge on X Factor went through an entire year of violence. Now that she finally decided to file for a divorce, more and more details about the torturous marriage have been made public.

At the same time, Simon wants to make sure she will have a smooth life now, at least when it comes to her career.

Cowell is planning to help Mel B replace Nicole Scherzinger as a judge if she doesn’t decide to sign up for another year.

Nicole may leave the talent show to take on the lead role in a Hollywood movie version of the musical Wicked.

According to sources, Mel, who was a judge in 2014 would be Simon’s first choice to replace Nicole.

“Simon has got a massive soft spot for Mel and just wants to see her happy and doing well, especially given what is going on in her private life,” one insider stated.

Simon Cowell and the Spice Girl have been friends for years, and now, she is judging by his side on America’s Got Talent.

Reportedly, he arranged for Mel to meet good lawyers following her divorce filing and even took the star to a hotel after her overdose in 2014.

“If you think about how hard she works and how I saw her try to handle this ­situation, it was astonishing,” Simon praised Mel.

“She’s under pressure, but she’s in a good place. She’s an incredible person,” he added.

Meanwhile, Belafonte vehemently denied the allegations and his lawyers described her accusations as a “smear campaign” against their client.

What do you think of Simon and Mel’s close friendship?