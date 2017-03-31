Mel B Is Very Upset With Victoria Beckham Over Spice Girls Carpool Karaoke!

According to new reports, Mel B is extremely upset with her former group mate, Victoria Beckham, because of her appearance on Carpool Karaoke!

This week, Posh offered fans a look at her behind the scenes on the show that was shot in James Corden’s car.

Now, Mel B is allegedly upset with Victoria because she previously snubbed the group’s reunion tour.

According to an insider, Victoria tried for years to distance herself from her musical past but now, all of a sudden she decided to “embrace” her past. Because of that very reason Mel B is absolutely furious at her former band-mate.

Mel, on the other hand, was very excited to go on a reunion tour but after Victoria canceled, the others had no choice but do the same and this is how the reunion never happened!

Funnily enough, Victoria also chose to use one of their songs, Spice Up Your Life in her new fashion advertisement.

The source has revealed that Mel thinks it’s very unfair the singer-turned-fashion designer is suddenly using their tracks in order to “boost her profile,” especially because last year Victoria said she preferred that the trio sang their own material.

“I do think they should sing their own material though, because what we did in the Spice Girls was so special.”

“If they sang Spice Girls songs I think I might be a bit sad,” Victoria added.

As of now, neither Mel B or Victoria Beckham have released official statements regarding the feud.

Do you think Mel B has the right to be upset with Victoria?