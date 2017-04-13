Mel B Gets Restraining Order Against The Nanny Her Abusive Husband Got Pregnant!

Mel B has recently managed to obtain a restraining order against the nanny that allegedly tried to extort money from her after the press released the info that Stephen Belafonte got her pregnant!

She also obtained a court order to search a storage locker belonging to Lorraine Gilles.

She claimed that the nanny had 12-15 boxes containing sex tapes and photos of Belafonte, Gilles and Mel B.

However, the police couldn’t find anything.

As fans may remember, the X Factor judge accused Belafonte of getting the nanny pregnant and then asking her to move in only to change his mind and pay her to get an abortion.

“He would degrade me in front of her by comparing me to Lorraine, telling me how much younger and better looking she was,” Mel B claimed Belafonte said when he started his affair.

According to the former Spice Girl, the nanny became pregnant with her husband back in 2014, adding that the “Respondent used money earned by me to pay for Lorraine’s abortion.”

Shortly after, the man threatened Mel that he would tell stories to the press and call child services if she did not rehire her. After she complied, he allegedly treated her “as if she was his wife and I was second rate.” In September of last year, she fired her again.

On March 20, Mel B filed for a divorce from Belafonte and then obtained a restraining order as well.

In the restraining order request, she claimed that he was abusive towards her on many occasions and even forced her into unwanted threesomes with “random women.”

Gilles’ sister Jacquelyn Baartz denied her sister had intimate relations with Belafonte.

“I don’t know where this is coming from,” she stated. “She worked for the family for seven years and had nothing but positive experiences.”