Mel B Gets Restraining Order Against Abusive Husband Stephen Belafonte

Former Spice Girl singer Mel B obtained a restraining order against her estranged husband on Monday.

Melanie Brown, by her real name, convinced a judge to award her a restraining order against soon to be ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

Brown detailed how Belafonte used to brutally beat her every time she managed to accomplish something, like her finale of “Dancing with the Stars” or her appearance on the “X Factor.” The two got married in 2007, but the former Spice Girl recently filed for divorce.

The 41-years old singer detailed how on the night of her “DWTS” finale in 2007, Belafonte put his hands around her throat and slammed her to the floor.

It seems it wasn’t the only time, as Mel B added that he would treat her this way to let her know he was in charge.

In 2012, she tried to cover her husband when she tweeted a photo of a bruise on her face and wrote, “Running in 7 inch Louboutin no good!! I’m wearing prauge on my face!!!.” Court documents showed how Belafonte made Melanie invent that excuse and put it on Twitter.

Two years later, she was hospitalized with a “mysterious illness” and missed an appearance on the “X Factor.” To eliminate rumors that claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse, she took to Instagram a photo of her with her husband and said he would never lay a hand on her.

Like physical abuse wasn’t enough, Mel B revealed that Belafonte would force her to have sex with him and other women and knocked down the nanny.

The couple has three children together, now protected under the restraining order Brown obtained on Monday.