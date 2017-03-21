Mel B Files For A Divorce After Husband’s “Cheating” Rumors!

Mel B is single again! Spice Girls star Melanie Brown has filed for a divorce from her husband, Stephen Belafonte after three months in which they were secretly broken up!

As fans of the former Spice girl may already know, she and her husband had been married since 2007 and they have a 5-year-old daughter together – Madison Brown Belafonte.

Back in January, photos of Belafonte meeting a mystery woman in New York surfaced, starting rumors that the man cheated on Mel.

Melanie was working as Roxie Hart on Broadway at the time when the husband was spotted packing on the PDA with the mystery woman in a Meatpacking district restaurant.

Furthermore, according to an eyewitness, Belafonte and the woman were not alone. He was also with three male friends but “spent over an hour talking to the petite brunette beauty. At one point, they were nuzzling cheek to cheek.”

As it turns out, even though they’ve been posting pictures of them together on social media in the recent weeks, Mel B and Stephen Belafonte separated back in December of last year!

In February Mel posted: “My baby boo @stephenthinks11 we have been through everything that would normally tear couples apart and we have come out on the other side stronger, you loved me before I even knew how to really love myself, you are my world honey and let’s not forget you are a bit of a d**khead too xxxx.”

How sweet, too bad it wasn’t all true as they were supposedly split by that time!

As expected, according to the court documents, the America’s Got Talent judge asked for joint legal and physical custody of their daughter.