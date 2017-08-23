FREE NEWSLETTER
Mel B Explains Her Drink Throw On The Set Of America’s Got Talent

Todd Malm Posted On 08/23/2017
Mel BSource: FemaleFirst.com

As CI readers know, there was drama between Simon and Mel on the set of America’s Got Talent last night. After Simon made a joke about Mel’s marital business, the former Spice Girl walked right over and threw her drink at him. It made for good television that’s for sure.

Cowell said, “I kind of think it will be like Mel B’s wedding night. A lot of anticipation, not much promise.”

As CI readers know, Mel has been embroiled in a brutal custody battle with her ex, Stephen Belafonte.

According to Mel, there is another side to the narrative.

When you can't help tapping along with the beat #simoncowell @bgt

A post shared by Simon Cowell (@justsimoncowell) on

The former singer and dancer claimed the woman who was performing at the moment reminded her of her father who recently passed away, so Simon’s lewd joke really got to her.

She claimed, “so I go from that to Simon saying something so rude and inappropriate.”

She went on to say her journey has been everywhere lately and Mel is a “real honest person.”

According to her co-star, Tyra Banks, it was all a joke and no one really took it that seriously.

As we all know, Simon is famous for his sarcastic jokes. In fact, it’s a fan favorite.

However, Mel finds herself the butt of these jokes repeatedly.

This isn’t the only time Cowell has made Mel upset.

Back when two twins were performing, Simon joked that Mel should date them.

Despite all of the drama, it makes for good entertainment; we have to admit.

The series was hit with all kinds of outrageous moments including the group, Light Balance, experiencing technical difficulties so they couldn’t perform their regular routine.The judges even had to critique their dress rehearsal to make up for it. Banks said she was feeling like the whole show was just falling apart right in front of her eyes.

